Patrick A. "Pat" APPERT

Patrick A. "Pat" APPERT Obituary
Age 66 of Hastings Passed away on March 3, 2020 Patrick will be greatly missed by his wife, Maureen; sons, Nathan (Nicole), Nolan (Jean), Nicholas (Ashley), & Niles (Megan); 15 grandchildren; parents, Jerry & Renee; sisters, Susan, Sharon, Jeanette, & Linda; brother, Michael; many nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM on Tues, 3/10, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 2035 15th St. W, Hastings. Interment at parish cemetery. Visitation from 9 to 11 AM at church on Tues. 6514379419 www.hastingsmnfuneral.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 8, 2020
