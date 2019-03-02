|
Age 30, tragically died an accidental death on February 27 at his home in Eden Prairie. Born in Minneapolis, Pat attended Benilde-St. Margaret's School and the University of Denver. Author Bruce Cameron wisely once observed in A Dog's Journey, "you can usually tell that a man is good if he has a dog that loves him". And never was this proven more true than through Patrick who was loved by all dogs. All sizes, all shapes, and all breeds were drawn to Pat – and he to them. Patrick was an enormously good man, imbued with immense kindness, a generous spirit, and a ready and infectious laugh. In addition to his lifelong commitment to dogs which filled both his personal and work lives, and aside from his troubling and misguided affection for the Green Bay Packers, Patrick adored his family – his parents and his two sisters – and treasured more than anything else their times together spent hunting in South Dakota, skiing in Colorado, and relaxing at the family cabin in Emily, Minnesota. Pat is survived by his parents, Al Geiwitz and Mary McMahon, his sisters Rose and Elizabeth Geiwitz, his grandparents Jack and Mary Margaret McMahon, fourteen aunts and uncles, sixteen first cousins, and countless friends. He was preceded in death by grandparents Alice and Robert Geiwitz. A funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM on Monday, March 4 at the Basilica of Saint Mary in Minneapolis, preceded by a visitation at 11:00 AM and followed by lunch. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Helping Paws of Minnesota or Basilica of Saint Mary.
Published in Pioneer Press from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019