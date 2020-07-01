Patrick BARNUM
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patrick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Born March 12, 1940 Died June 27, 2020 Preceded in death by parents Charles and Helen Barnum; and sisters Betty Connolly and Bonnie Fazekas. He will be deeply missed by his wife of 60 years, Suzanne; children Denise Bunker (Robert), Deborah Hoppe, Ann Lasky (Wayne), Lynn Barnum, Charles Barnum (Becky), Elizabeth Gadbois (Greg), Laura Barnum; 15 grandchildren; 6 great grand children and siblings Mary Ellen Korlin, Bob Barnum, Dick Barnum. Patrick had many interests including reading, fishing, stained glass, and spending time at his cabin. Private Family Memorial to be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved