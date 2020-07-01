Born March 12, 1940 Died June 27, 2020 Preceded in death by parents Charles and Helen Barnum; and sisters Betty Connolly and Bonnie Fazekas. He will be deeply missed by his wife of 60 years, Suzanne; children Denise Bunker (Robert), Deborah Hoppe, Ann Lasky (Wayne), Lynn Barnum, Charles Barnum (Becky), Elizabeth Gadbois (Greg), Laura Barnum; 15 grandchildren; 6 great grand children and siblings Mary Ellen Korlin, Bob Barnum, Dick Barnum. Patrick had many interests including reading, fishing, stained glass, and spending time at his cabin. Private Family Memorial to be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 1, 2020.