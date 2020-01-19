|
Passed away peacefully on January 15, 2020 surrounded by his family at the age of 56. He was born on March 20, 1963 in South St. Paul to Georgia & Roy Holmgren. He was the youngest of four children. Patrick was a loving father to Jesse & Daniel, a brother, uncle and friend. Patrick had a great sense of humor and has touched so many lives from his loving personality. He will be greatly missed and never forgotten. He is preceded in death by parents, Georgia & Roy Holmgren. Memorial Service 11AM, Saturday, Jan. 25th at Klecatsky Southern Chapel, 414 Marie Ave., SSP. Gathering of Family & Friends from 9:30-11:00AM. 651-451-1551
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 19, 2020