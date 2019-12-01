|
|
Age 75, Died on 11/28/2019 Pat passed away after a 16-month battle with leukemia. He received amazing care at Abbott Northwestern Hospital, especially from his nurses in Oncology – we are truly grateful to everyone. He was born 1/5/44 to Robert and Agnes Fitzgerald in St. Paul, MN. After living in Duluth and Minneapolis as a child, Pat graduated from Roosevelt High School in Minneapolis and attended trade school to become a welder. Drafted into military service, Pat honorably served in the Army in Vietnam. Upon returning home, he continued working as a welder at American Hoist and Derrick Bros Division for 22 years and then went on to work at the VA Hospital in environmental 22 years before retiring. Preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Colleen Hansen and Kathleen Miner; brother-in-law, Keith Hansen and his wife Sandy Hansen. Survived by his wife of 48 years, Maria; son, Charles and daughter-in-law, Katie and their sons, Owen Patrick and Charlie Gerard. His brother, Michael Fitzgerald (Marion); brother-in-law, William Miner; six nieces and nephews; 12 great-nieces and nephews, a great-great-niece and nephew and many cousins. Pat loved life, made friends easily and cherished them. He worshipped his family and was beloved by them. He will forever be in our hearts. Visitation 4-6 PM Thursday, December 5th, at Roberts Funeral Home, 818 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights. Graveside Service 10:30 AM Friday December 6th, at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials to Cottonwood County Historical Society, cchsmn1901.org www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 1, 2019