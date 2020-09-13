1/
Patrick Francis BRENNAN
1943 - 2020
August 29, 1943 Galway County Ireland August 28, 2020 Apache Junction, Arizona Preceded in death by his wife of 38 years, Darlene Marie Brennan (Snider). Survived by 4 children Renita Marie, Patrick William, Johnny Michael and Donald Leornard, 12 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and surviving brother Stephen Thomas Brennan. Services are being held at Cremation Society of MN, 1979 Old Hudson Road, St. Paul, MN 55119 (844) 352 9304 Sunday, September 27th 12pm-2pm.




Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Service
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Cremation Society of Minnesota
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of Minnesota
1979 Old Hudson Road
St Paul, MN 55119
(651)789-0404
