Age 73 Of Saint Paul Was reunited with his beloved wife Valerie on May 29, 2020 after succumbing to a prolonged battle with Parkinson's. Pat was also preceded in death by his parents Patrick and Jane McGill. He is survived by his children Kevin (Sheila), Shannon Norris (Matthew), Noreen Kolb (Dale), Darren (Megan), Brian (Katelyn), Katelyn Gomez (Nick). He is also survived by grandchildren Devin, Grace, Aidan, Colin and Margaret McGill, Michael, Anthony, Justin and Patrick Norris, Joseph, Clare, Isaac and Anna Kolb, Miles and Finn McGill, Raymond and Leo McGill, Emmanuel, Jane, Camille and Solomon Gomez. He is also survived by second wife Debbie Clement and lifelong friend Ron Ronchak. Born in Superior, WI in 1947, Pat was a 1965 graduate of Cathedral High School and a 1969 graduate of the College of Saint Thomas. He was a mortgage officer at Highland Bank, then became a realtor, beginning a nearly three decade career with Jambor Realty and later Coldwell Banker. An avid Packer and Fighting Irish fan, Pat enjoyed attending his children's and grandchildren's sporting events and school activities. A man of great generous spirit, he helped put his children through 107 years of Catholic education in total. A limited Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, June 5th at 10:30 at Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church, live-stream viewing available with details on the church's website, interment at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Nativity of Our Lord School Scholarship Fund. 651-698-0796