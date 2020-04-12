|
|
Age 72 Of Maplewood On April 7, 2020, it was widely reported that thousands of bass in Minnesota lakes were seen leaping from open water and tipping their colorful fins. It was later learned that this display was in honor of Patrick Hagen who, surrounded by his three sisters, had passed away that day. Pat loved the outdoors, he felt most content sitting in his boat, casting a line, observing the wonder and beauty of the natural world. And he wanted to protect it through his membership in the MInnesota Bass Federation. Pat's other passions were Timberwolves basketball and Twins baseball. If there was a game, you could bet he'd be watching it. Pat was born in 1947 to Arline and Floyd Hagen. He was a graduate of North St. Paul High School. He served his country in the United States Marine Corps and was a veteran of the Vietnam war. He is survived by his son Robert Hagen, stepson David Jarvis, brother David Erickson (Sally), sisters Cheryl Hagen, Diane Kaupp (Rocky), Mary Hagen-Galloway, beloved friend Sharon Olson, and several cousins, nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 12, 2020