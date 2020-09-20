Age 69 Of St. Paul Passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Anthony and Erma; sister-in-law Kathy Fritz, and great-nephew Brent Koch. Survived by sister Barbara (William) Loft, brother Bernard (Kathy) Fritz, nieces and nephews, Roseann (Stephen) Records, Tony Fritz, Valerie Koch, Angela (Greg) Loft, Gina (Barb) Fritz, William (Christine) Loft, Frank (Lyn) Fritz, Patsy (Steve) Kuzina, and many great nieces and nephews. US Navy Veteran, proud to have served on USS Enterprise during the Vietnam Conflict. A private ceremony will be held.