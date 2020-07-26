Age 75, of Cottage Grove Was reunited with his wife and son on Sunday, July 19, 2020. Preceded in death by wife, Candice; son, Christopher; parents, Alexander and Violet. Survived by daughter, Michele; brothers, Thomas (Susan Bubany) and James (Laurel); many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends. Visitation 4-7 PM, Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Kok Funeral Home, 7676 80th St. S., Cottage Grove, MN, 55016 and continues 9:30-10:30 AM, Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at the funeral home. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM, Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Church of St. Rita, 8694 80th St. S., Cottage Grove, MN, 55016. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Mendota Heights, MN. For those who can't attend or choose not to due to COVID-19 the Mass will be recorded and available on www.kok funeralhome.com
website below the obituary for Patrick J. Riebe later that day. Memorials are preferred. 651-459-2483