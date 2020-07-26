1/
Patrick J. "Butch" RIEBE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patrick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 75, of Cottage Grove Was reunited with his wife and son on Sunday, July 19, 2020. Preceded in death by wife, Candice; son, Christopher; parents, Alexander and Violet. Survived by daughter, Michele; brothers, Thomas (Susan Bubany) and James (Laurel); many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends. Visitation 4-7 PM, Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Kok Funeral Home, 7676 80th St. S., Cottage Grove, MN, 55016 and continues 9:30-10:30 AM, Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at the funeral home. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM, Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Church of St. Rita, 8694 80th St. S., Cottage Grove, MN, 55016. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Mendota Heights, MN. For those who can't attend or choose not to due to COVID-19 the Mass will be recorded and available on www.kok funeralhome.com website below the obituary for Patrick J. Riebe later that day. Memorials are preferred. 651-459-2483





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Kok Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
29
Visitation
09:30 AM
Kok Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
29
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Church of St. Rita
Send Flowers
JUL
29
Interment
Resurrection Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kok Funeral Home
7676 80th Street South
Cottage Grove, MN 55016
(651) 459-2875
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved