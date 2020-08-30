Age 75, Formerly of St. Paul On May 28, Pat made his last cast, after tackling cancer, in Conroe, TX. He was preceded in death by his parents, James & Irene (Hinderer) and brother Timothy. Survived by daughters Jeanne and Shannon; grandchildren Sean, Kyley, Alex and great-granddaughter Maddie; brother, Michael (Joan) and sisters, Maureen (Michael) Bouchard, Colleen (Robert) Langford, Kathleen (Michael) O'Malley and Shelagh (John) Mullen; Aunt Lenore; nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, cousins, and, many loyal friends. Pat grew up in St. Paul, graduated from St. Thomas Academy in 1962, and had lived in Texas for the past 40 years. He loved and lived to fish, have a cold beer, and tinker in his shop, and he was a creative entrepreneur at heart. Per Pat's request, a private memorial will be at a later date. We'll see you soon, kiddo.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store