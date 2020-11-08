Age 69 of Lakeland Shores, MN Passed away on October 31, 2020 Preceded in death by his parents, Dennis Killian and Frances Rahn; sister, Kay Killian. Survived by his best friend and loving wife, Peggy Killian of 43 years; daughters, Candace Kalina (Nick), Megan Killian (Anthony Vilato), Lindsay Killian; grandchildren, Carson and Chase Kalina; his brother, Dennis Killian (Diane); sister, Diane Ryan (Richard); many very special relatives, neighbors and friends. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. He was loved very much and will be greatly missed. Due to Covid the service will be held at a future date, full obituary to follow. 651-439-5511