Patrick Jay KILLIAN
Age 69 of Lakeland Shores, MN Passed away on October 31, 2020 Preceded in death by his parents, Dennis Killian and Frances Rahn; sister, Kay Killian. Survived by his best friend and loving wife, Peggy Killian of 43 years; daughters, Candace Kalina (Nick), Megan Killian (Anthony Vilato), Lindsay Killian; grandchildren, Carson and Chase Kalina; his brother, Dennis Killian (Diane); sister, Diane Ryan (Richard); many very special relatives, neighbors and friends. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. He was loved very much and will be greatly missed. Due to Covid the service will be held at a future date, full obituary to follow. 651-439-5511





Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
2800 Curve Crest Boulevard
Stillwater, MN 55082
(651) 439-5511
