Age 73 Passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019 (Boppa), husband, father, grandfather, friend, former social studies teacher, former SCEA president, known for his wit, passion for education, and a love of all things Irish, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by family, love and laughter following a courageous battle with colon cancer. Preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Alice. He is survived by his wife, Patricia; son Joe (Jen) Curran; daughter Kelly (Mike) Pederson; four grandchildren Cate and Connor Curran, and Evan and Audie Pederson. After retiring from teaching social studies at Oak-Land Junior High in the Stillwater School District where he taught and inspired several generations of students, Patrick continued his career in education as ad hoc professor of student teachers at UW River Falls. His roles both in and out of office with the SCEA and SFT were extremely challenging and yet satisfying for him. He enjoyed reading, traveling, lively political debate, happy hour, and spending time with his grandkids. The visits from family and friends, and watching the Minnesota Twins through a fun first-half of the season gave him great comfort. Join us for one last toast to Patrick on Thursday, August 22 from 4-7PM at Bayport Lakeside Park Beach House and Pavilion (casual attire). Memorials preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 18, 2019