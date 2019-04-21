|
Dr. Patrick J. Daly, a renowned physician and passionate fly angler from Newport, died January 24, , 2019. He was 87. Known for his baritone voice, thundering laugh and mischievous bushy eyebrows, Patrick had an abiding love of opera, books, fine Malbec and great meals. Born February 11, 1931, in New York City, Patrick was raised in Ireland. Patrick finished University College Dublin Medical School in 1955 and then completed medical residencies in Ireland and London. Then Patrick accepted a medical residency at the University of Minnesota Medical School. Afterward, he formed a medical practice in St. Paul. He quickly gained a reputation for his relentless devotion to patients and a pervasive distaste for hospital administrators. Patrick married Polly A. Rehnwall in 1970 and they divorced three years later. In 1978, he married Carla D. Dotty. They later divorced. Throughout a medical career that stretched into his 80s, Patrick was known to make house calls at all hours and sit with patients in their hospital rooms, often doing crossword puzzles and humming his favorite operas as they recuperated. As he practiced medicine, another passion took hold — fly fishing. He developed a strong love for the streams and landscape of the Midwest, along with the trout rivers of Montana, Wyoming and Idaho. There, he fished with several legends in the fly-fishing community, including the son of famed novelist Ernest Hemingway. Friends, patients and colleagues are invited to a celebration of his life from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, May 2 at the Downtowner Woodfire Grill, 53 7th St. W., St Paul, MN 55102. A stream-side gathering to reminisce and celebrate his life is 1 p.m., Saturday, June 8, at the pavilion on the Rush River in El Paso, Wis. The fishing should be good, so attendees are encouraged to bring their fly-fishing gear.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 21, 2019