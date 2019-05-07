|
Korean War Vet May 28, 1931 – May 6, 2019 Preceded in death by his wife Vera. Survived by his children, Mike (Shari), Mary (Steve) Haverty and Susan (Lee) Johnson; 10 grand children; 13 great-grand children and brother Ken. Patrick loved to go to the casino, have family get togethers to play cards. He will be remembered by his love for his family, his joyous laughter, giving spirit and many more memorable moments. God received his angel back and we are sure they are playing Lucky 7's and one eyed jacks while smiling down on his family. Dad, Grandpa, Rest in Peace. Memorial Service 5 PM Thursday at KESSLER & MAGUIRE FUNERAL HOME 640 W. 7th St. 651-224-2341 with a gathering starting at 4 PM. Private Inurnment at a later date.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 7, 2019