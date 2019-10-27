|
Age 86, of Mounds View Died Friday, Oct. 25 surrounded by loved ones. Pat served in the Army, retiring from J.I. Case and EcoLab. He was an avid swimmer, fisherman and golfer. Preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Marion; sister, Patricia (Willie) Burnos; brothers, Dick, Tom (Florence) and Joe; son-in- law, Ward Fiebiger. Survived by wife of 62 years, Mary Kay (nee Fore); daughter, Maureen Fiebiger; grand daughters, Meaghan (Jared) Robb and Katelyn Fiebiger; sister-in-law, Jessica Lachner; many nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation 4:00 PM–8:00 PM Friday, Nov. 1 at HOLCOMB-HENRY-BOOM-PURCELL Funeral Home, 515 Hwy 96 West at Mackubin, Shoreview. A funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, Nov. 2 at the Funeral Home (visitation 10:00 AM Sat., until time of service).
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 27, 2019