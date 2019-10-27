Home

Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral & Cremation Services - Shoreview
515 Highway 96 West
Shoreview, MN 55126
651-482-7606
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral & Cremation Services - Shoreview
515 Highway 96 West
Shoreview, MN 55126
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral & Cremation Services - Shoreview
515 Highway 96 West
Shoreview, MN 55126
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral & Cremation Services - Shoreview
515 Highway 96 West
Shoreview, MN 55126
Patrick L. LACHNER Obituary
Age 86, of Mounds View Died Friday, Oct. 25 surrounded by loved ones. Pat served in the Army, retiring from J.I. Case and EcoLab. He was an avid swimmer, fisherman and golfer. Preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Marion; sister, Patricia (Willie) Burnos; brothers, Dick, Tom (Florence) and Joe; son-in- law, Ward Fiebiger. Survived by wife of 62 years, Mary Kay (nee Fore); daughter, Maureen Fiebiger; grand daughters, Meaghan (Jared) Robb and Katelyn Fiebiger; sister-in-law, Jessica Lachner; many nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation 4:00 PM–8:00 PM Friday, Nov. 1 at HOLCOMB-HENRY-BOOM-PURCELL Funeral Home, 515 Hwy 96 West at Mackubin, Shoreview. A funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, Nov. 2 at the Funeral Home (visitation 10:00 AM Sat., until time of service).
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 27, 2019
