Age 78 Passed away on April 21, 2020 at his home in Stillwater with family at his side. Patrick was born August 6, 1941 to Raymond and Mary Frances (McCarthy) Brady. He attended St. Thomas Academy, St. Ambrose College in Davenport, IA and the U of M. In 1962, he married Janet Otte, the love of his life; together they raised five children in Stillwater (Big Carnelian Lake) and Little Falls, MN. His careers included insurance salesman, farm implement dealer and stock broker at RBC Dain Rauscher. In retirement, Pat and Janet were snow birds wintering in Bonita Springs, FL. Pat was passionate about family, friends, fly fishing, golf, hunting, sailing, helping others in need, music, the arts, and all sporting events. He was as skilled with his hands as his head and willing to help on various projects whenever needed. Pat volunteered on the boards of Family Means and Park Square Theater. He was a Eucharistic minister at St. Michael's Catholic Church, a member at Stillwater Country Club and San Carlos Golf Club in Fort Myers, FL. Patrick is preceded in death by his parents and brother Nicholas. Survived by his wife of 58 years, Janet; children, Kathleen (Steve) Sorgenfrei, Patricia (Dale) Pelzer, Jean (Paul) Geiwitz, Douglas Brady and Molly Landgreen; 15 grandchildren, Kristine and Matthew Sorgenfrei; Patrick (Melanie), Thomas, Daniel, Lauren and Marie Pelzer; Jane, Robert and Olivia Geiwitz ; McKenzie and Taylor Brady; Emily, Theresa and Megan Landgreen; 2 great grandchildren Grayson and Evelyn Pelzer. In addition he is survived by ten siblings: Dennis, Charles, Michael, Gerald, William, John and Thomas Brady; Mary Dwyer, Barbara Thompson and Carol Ackerman; the entire Otte family and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. A public memorial service will be planned at St. Michael's Church, Stillwater, MN at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to St. Michael's Catholic Church and Family Means.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store