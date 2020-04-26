Patrick Michael BRADY
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patrick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 78 Passed away on April 21, 2020 at his home in Stillwater with family at his side. Patrick was born August 6, 1941 to Raymond and Mary Frances (McCarthy) Brady. He attended St. Thomas Academy, St. Ambrose College in Davenport, IA and the U of M. In 1962, he married Janet Otte, the love of his life; together they raised five children in Stillwater (Big Carnelian Lake) and Little Falls, MN. His careers included insurance salesman, farm implement dealer and stock broker at RBC Dain Rauscher. In retirement, Pat and Janet were snow birds wintering in Bonita Springs, FL. Pat was passionate about family, friends, fly fishing, golf, hunting, sailing, helping others in need, music, the arts, and all sporting events. He was as skilled with his hands as his head and willing to help on various projects whenever needed. Pat volunteered on the boards of Family Means and Park Square Theater. He was a Eucharistic minister at St. Michael's Catholic Church, a member at Stillwater Country Club and San Carlos Golf Club in Fort Myers, FL. Patrick is preceded in death by his parents and brother Nicholas. Survived by his wife of 58 years, Janet; children, Kathleen (Steve) Sorgenfrei, Patricia (Dale) Pelzer, Jean (Paul) Geiwitz, Douglas Brady and Molly Landgreen; 15 grandchildren, Kristine and Matthew Sorgenfrei; Patrick (Melanie), Thomas, Daniel, Lauren and Marie Pelzer; Jane, Robert and Olivia Geiwitz ; McKenzie and Taylor Brady; Emily, Theresa and Megan Landgreen; 2 great grandchildren Grayson and Evelyn Pelzer. In addition he is survived by ten siblings: Dennis, Charles, Michael, Gerald, William, John and Thomas Brady; Mary Dwyer, Barbara Thompson and Carol Ackerman; the entire Otte family and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. A public memorial service will be planned at St. Michael's Church, Stillwater, MN at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to St. Michael's Catholic Church and Family Means.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
2800 Curve Crest Boulevard
Stillwater, MN 55082
(651) 439-5511
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
3 entries
DEAR JANET AND FAMILY , FOND MEMORIES OF PAT AT STMA AND BEYOND. KNOW OF MY PRAYERS FOR YOU ALL ESPECIALLY AS I CELEBRATE MASS UP NORTH. FR. MIKE ARMS, CROSSLAKE, MINN.(RETIRED)
father arms
You and your family will be in my thoughts.
Julie Schuette
Coworker
I will miss Pat terribly. He was a good man who will be remembered by my children and me. He was my big brother, my children's favorite uncle, and after my dad passed away, Pat assumed the unofficial role as the patriarch of his family---five great kids and many grandkids, but also his 11 siblings. Each of his siblings can site a time when Pat offered a helping hand to them.

Rest in peace Pat and peace to Janet and your children.
Mary Brady Dwyer
Sister
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved