Age 78 Passed away on April 21, 2020 at his home in Stillwater with his family at his side. Mass of Christian Burial Friday, August 7, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the St. Michael's Catholic Church (611 – 3rd St. S., Stillwater) with interment to follow at Fairview Cemetery. In compliance with MDH COVID-19 guidelines, wearing of masks will be required. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to St. Michael's Catholic Church and Family Means. 651-439-5511