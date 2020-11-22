1/1
Patrick Pierce BUCKLEY
Age 57, of St. Paul MN Passed into the loving arms of his family Friday, November 13, 2020. Preceded in death by Parents Edward and Elvina; brothers Michael and John. Survived by siblings Dennis, Mary Volk (Rusty), Kate Manning (Mark), Therese Buckley (James Wolff), Joseph, Margaret Schneider (Tim), Anne Cisek (Jim); 12 nieces and nephews; and 3 great nieces. Pat was a lifelong resident of St. Paul. Pat enjoyed sports especially the Minnesota Vikings, going to the Lake, fishing off the Dock, and going out to eat with friends. Pat was a member of SEED in St. Paul and enjoyed taking Cooking Classes. Pat worked at Mancinis on West Seventh in St. Paul and enjoyed going to karaoke there on Tuesdays. Pat will be remembered fondly, and missed by all who knew him. Pat's family would like to thank the nurses and caregivers of Health Partners Hospice Care, Dungarvin and Dependable Home Care for their Kind and Compassionate Care. "God gives us Memories so we might have Roses in December" Edward F. Buckley Private interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. There will be Celebration of Pat's Life in the Spring of 2021. Memorials preferred to NAMI MN , SEED and Keystone Community Services. 651-698-0796





Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
