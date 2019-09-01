Home

Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral & Cremation Services - Shoreview
515 Highway 96 West
Shoreview, MN 55126
651-482-7606
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral & Cremation Services - Shoreview
515 Highway 96 West
Shoreview, MN 55126
Memorial service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral & Cremation Services - Shoreview
515 Highway 96 West
Shoreview, MN 55126
Patrick R. BUTH


1941 - 2019
Patrick R. BUTH Obituary
Age 77 of Roseville Passed away August 27, 2019 Survived by children, Robert (Tracy Pfiefer) Buth, Deborah (Rick) Ochsendorf and Dawn Ewest; mother of their children, Carolyn Stang Buth; grandchildren, Blake, Kya, Zane, Jianna; brother, Bill Buth; many cousins and friends. Preceded in death by parents, George and Catherine (nee Segale) Buth. Memorial Service 11AM Wednesday, Sept. 4th (visitation 10-11AM) at HOLCOMB-HENRY-BOOM-PURCELL FUNERAL HOME 515 Hwy 96 W., at Mackubin, Shoreview. Lunch following service. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Pat was a US Army Veteran and a long-time St. Paul Public Schools Middle School Art Teacher. Memorials preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 1, 2019
