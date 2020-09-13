Age 88 of Fridley Passed away peacefully on Sept. 6, 2020. Proud Army vet. Retired from Honeywell after 31 years of service. Long time parishioner of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Preceded in death by 3 brothers and 2 sisters. Survived by loving wife of 32 years, Julann (Julie); daughters, Debra (Chuck) Sibert, Bobbie Turner (Mike) Coffell, Rebecca (Bill) Yarochowicz; sons, Bill (Deb) and James Delaney; grandchildren, Ashley (Christopher) Clark, Alec (Deena) Bayer, Emily, Jon and Jake Delaney, John and Amanda Yarochowicz, Austin and Zachery Coffell; great grandchildren, Leighton, Connor and Emmerson; brother Mike (Trish) Delaney; sister Marge (Jerry) Magistad; many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, 9/17, 9:30 gathering; 10:30 Mass at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 835 2nd Ave. NW, New Brighton. Burial at a later date at Ft. Snelling National. Livestream on St. John the Baptist's website. Billmanhunt.com
