Patrick R. WALLACE
1937 - 2020
On Monday, September 14, 2020, Patrick Raymond Wallace, forever faithful husband and father of three children, passed away at the age of 83. "Pat" was born in St. Paul, Minnesota on July 6, 1937. He attended grade school in Oakland, California and then returned to St. Paul to graduate from Mechanic Arts High School in 1955. Pat painted houses, hauled garbage, made milk cartons, and sold insurance, until 1966 when he started his long, successful career in sales and sales management with Wyandotte Chemicals. Pat retired from Diversey-Wyandotte in 1992. In September of 1956, Pat married the love of his life, Jean Carole Wallace. They remained as one, for over 63 years, until Jean's passing in October of 2019. Pat is survived by his children, Daniel Patrick Wallace (Linda), Dawn Elizabeth Bisbee (Tom) and Colleen Jean Kohler (Mark). Pat and Jean's legacy includes nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren. During the 333 days that Pat lived without her, he expressed one dream; to be with his beautiful Jeanie again. May they dance through eternity forever together. An online, streaming funeral service is planned for all at 11AM, October 17, 2020. Please visit Patrick's page on the funeral home webpage at www.kozlakradulovich .com for a link to the service. 763-783-1100





Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Funeral service
11:00 AM
online, streaming
Funeral services provided by
Kozlak-Radulovich Funeral Chapel
1385 107th Ave. NE
Blaine, MN 55434
(763) 783-1100
