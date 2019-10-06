|
Age 57 (Formerly of Cottage Grove, MN) passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 15, 2019, after suffering an unexpected medical emergency (brain hemorrhage) at work in Phoenix five days earlier. During his brief hospitalization, Pat was surrounded by love as he had been his entire life – faithfully attended by his beloved wife Jenny, their children and grandchildren, Pat's parents, siblings, close family and friends – all sharing tears, laughter, family lore, music, and best of all, Pat stories. Pat's zest for life was obvious to all who knew him, further evidenced by his life motto and signature sign-off, Carpe' Diem. To know Pat was to laugh with Pat – he brought joy with him wherever he went, with his spirit for jokes and tendency to make everything just a little more lighthearted. Even better than his jokes, though, was the laugh that always followed – frequent, unapologetically loud, and downright infectious. Pat marched to the beat of his own drum proudly from the moment he graced this world on Dec. 8, 1961, as the 6th of the 8 Robb children. As his adored Frank Sinatra would say, Pat did it his way. Patrick is survived by his wife Jenny; children Kristy (Ivan) Geraghty and Landen (Jessica) Geraghty; grandchildren Kiera, Devin, Lilah, Natalie and Brynlee; bonus grandchildren Jorge, Alex, Alan, Alondra and great grandson Matteo; Pat's parents Jon & Donna Robb; his mother-in-law; and his many siblings, nieces & nephews. An open house celebration of Pat's Life will be held on Dec. 7th, from 1pm until 4pm at Celts Irish Pub and Grill, 14506 S. Robert Trail, Rosemount, MN. Carpe' Diem - "Seize the day!"
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 6, 2019