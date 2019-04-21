Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gearhart Funeral Home
11275 Foley Blvd NW
Coon Rapids, MN 554483336
(763) 755-6300
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Epiphany Catholic Church
11001 Hanson Blvd NW
on Rapids, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
Epiphany Catholic Church
11001 Hanson Blvd NW
Coon Rapids, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patrick BAISLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patrick W. BAISLEY

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Patrick W. BAISLEY Obituary
Age 79, of Coon Rapids (Cambridge and Winona), passed away April 5, 2019. Preceded in death by parents Kenneth and Norah. Pat grew up in St. Paul and went to Mechanic Arts. His faith defined a good life in which service and charity were important to him. His family will miss his singing celebrating each birthday. Survived by loving wife Sophie; children Tony (Mark), Mary Ellen (Ron) and Kevin Baisley; grandchildren Kathleen and TJ Sparrow; and siblings Virginia Baisley, Mary Ellen (Dick) Kendle, and Michael (Jeanne) Baisley. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30am Friday, April 26th at Epiphany Catholic Church, 11001 Hanson Blvd NW, Coon Rapids. Visitation one hour prior; interment at Epiphany Cemetery. Gearhart Funeral Home 763-755-6300
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now