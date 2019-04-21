|
Age 79, of Coon Rapids (Cambridge and Winona), passed away April 5, 2019. Preceded in death by parents Kenneth and Norah. Pat grew up in St. Paul and went to Mechanic Arts. His faith defined a good life in which service and charity were important to him. His family will miss his singing celebrating each birthday. Survived by loving wife Sophie; children Tony (Mark), Mary Ellen (Ron) and Kevin Baisley; grandchildren Kathleen and TJ Sparrow; and siblings Virginia Baisley, Mary Ellen (Dick) Kendle, and Michael (Jeanne) Baisley. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30am Friday, April 26th at Epiphany Catholic Church, 11001 Hanson Blvd NW, Coon Rapids. Visitation one hour prior; interment at Epiphany Cemetery. Gearhart Funeral Home 763-755-6300
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 21, 2019