Age 72, of St. Paul Passed away November 23, 2020. Patti Jo was a passionate educator and retired from St. Catherine University in St. Paul. Preceded in death by her daughter Dawn; parents Victor and Rayella Tschida; and brothers Victor and Robert. Survived by her husband of 49 years, Thomas; children Christopher and Tina (Daniel) O'Kane; grandson Lex; brothers Dennis (Denise) and Tom (Missie); sisters-in-law Kathy and Carol; and step-mother Joanie. Visitation 9:30-10:30AM Wednesday, December 2 at Willwerscheid Funeral Home, 1167 Grand Ave., St. Paul, 651-228-1006. Mass of Christian Burial 11AM Wednesday at the Church of the Nativity of Our Lord, Stanford at Prior, St. Paul. Burial at Roselawn Cemetery.