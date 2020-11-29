1/1
Patti Jo SAGERER
Age 72, of St. Paul Passed away November 23, 2020. Patti Jo was a passionate educator and retired from St. Catherine University in St. Paul. Preceded in death by her daughter Dawn; parents Victor and Rayella Tschida; and brothers Victor and Robert. Survived by her husband of 49 years, Thomas; children Christopher and Tina (Daniel) O'Kane; grandson Lex; brothers Dennis (Denise) and Tom (Missie); sisters-in-law Kathy and Carol; and step-mother Joanie. Visitation 9:30-10:30AM Wednesday, December 2 at Willwerscheid Funeral Home, 1167 Grand Ave., St. Paul, 651-228-1006. Mass of Christian Burial 11AM Wednesday at the Church of the Nativity of Our Lord, Stanford at Prior, St. Paul. Burial at Roselawn Cemetery.





Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Visitation
09:30 AM
Willwerscheid Funeral Home
DEC
2
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Church of the Nativity of Our Lord
Funeral services provided by
Willwerscheid Funeral Home
1167 Grand Ave
St. Paul, MN 55105
(651) 228-1006
