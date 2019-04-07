Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
7680 Stillwater Way North
Oakdale, MN
Patty Jo HUBER Obituary
Age 50 of Woodville, WI Formerly of St. Paul Went home to be with the Lord on March 9, 2019. Preceded by parents Pat and Ed Huber. Loving sister to Cheryl (Rich), Linda (Kevin), Bob (Inez), Tom, Jeannie (David). Beloved Aunt to nieces and nephews Jeff, Jenny, Tom, Lindsey, Ryan, David, Lucas, Aric. Special friend to Roger Chelberg. Many friends and relatives. Patty loved her family fiercely, especially her nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. A celebration of Patty's life will be held on Saturday, April 13 from 1-3pm at 7680 Stillwater Way North, Oakdale 55128 Memorials preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 7, 2019
