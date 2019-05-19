|
|
February 22, 1952 ~ May 9, 2019 Passed away from complications from a severe stroke suffered on December 17, 2017. Preceded in death by mother & father (Jane & George), sister Jeannie, brother George Jr. and brother-in-law, Lawrence Kelly, father-in-law John Kelly. Paul is survived by his wife of 22 years Kathryn (Kelly), son Allen (Nikki) Cotter, daughter Rita (Bernie) and grandchildren. Also survived by brothers & sisters Gary (Frances), Carol, John, Barbara, Nancy (Dave) Staben, Lawrence, Mary, Janet (Jeff) Sweetser, Richard (Marsha), Teresa (Mark) Huseboe, Bob (Arlette). Many nieces, nephews, sister-in-laws Linda (Arnie) Krotter, Loren Kelly, nephew Bob Kelly, niece Tarin Kelly, and dear friend, Tom Tan. Paul enjoyed a long and successful career in Executive IT Sales. He loved fishing on Leech Lake, hunting in South Dakota and the Kentucky Derby. Paul's positive attitude throughout his life was just the way he was. "He never had a bad day in his life"!! There will never be another Paul!! We miss you so much!! You will never be forgotten. You will live in our hearts forever!! Special Thanks to his nurses and aides from Allina Hospice (Sandy, Lucia, Jill and Kate). Also, to Younger, who cared for him at the end. Per Paul's request, he has chosen to donate his body to the Anatomy Bequest Program – U of M. A celebration of Paul's life is planned for a later date. Memorials Preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 19, 2019