February 22, 1952 – May 9, 2019 Passed away after complications from a severe stroke suffered on December 17, 2017. Paul is survived by his wife of 22 years Kathryn (Kelly), son Allen (Nikki) Cotter, daughter Rita (Bernie) and grandchildren. Paul enjoyed a long and successful career in Executive IT Sales. He loved fishing on Leech Lake, hunting in South Dakota and the Kentucky Derby. Paul's positive attitude throughout his life was just the way he was. "He never had a bad day in his life"!! There will never be another Paul!! We miss you so much!! You will never be forgotten. You will live in our hearts forever!! Per Paul's request, he has chosen to donate his body to the Anatomy Bequest Program – U of M. A Celebration of Paul's Life is planned for Saturday, August 3rd @ 2 pm at Joseph's Grill; 140 S. Wabasha St., St. Paul. Memorials preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 28, 2019