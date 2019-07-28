Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Joseph's Grill
140 S. Wabasha St
St. Paul. , MN
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul COTTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul A. COTTER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul A. COTTER Obituary
February 22, 1952 – May 9, 2019 Passed away after complications from a severe stroke suffered on December 17, 2017. Paul is survived by his wife of 22 years Kathryn (Kelly), son Allen (Nikki) Cotter, daughter Rita (Bernie) and grandchildren. Paul enjoyed a long and successful career in Executive IT Sales. He loved fishing on Leech Lake, hunting in South Dakota and the Kentucky Derby. Paul's positive attitude throughout his life was just the way he was. "He never had a bad day in his life"!! There will never be another Paul!! We miss you so much!! You will never be forgotten. You will live in our hearts forever!! Per Paul's request, he has chosen to donate his body to the Anatomy Bequest Program – U of M. A Celebration of Paul's Life is planned for Saturday, August 3rd @ 2 pm at Joseph's Grill; 140 S. Wabasha St., St. Paul. Memorials preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.