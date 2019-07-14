|
|
Age 86, of Roseville, MN Died July 6, 2019 He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Alma (Dolly) Warner; children Mark (Judy) Warner, Beth Warner; Katy (Alan) Tharaldson; grandchildren Jeremy Wegener, Peggy (Mike) Wegner, Quills Warner, Teddy and Peter Tharaldson; great-grandchildren Paige and Lizzy Wegner and Sarah Whalen; sister Mary Reiman; niece Laurel (Charlie) Henneman; extended family and many friends. He is preceded in death by his parents Paul and Alice Warner and son Todd. Paul was a 1955 graduate of Oberlin College. He served as a pilot in the U.S. Air Force, followed by a career at Eastman Kodak Company. Paul was an avid golfer, wildlife photographer, knife maker and camellia gardener. He especially loved spending time with friends and family at their cabin in northern Minnesota, feeding the hummingbirds and cheering on the Florida Gators football and women's softball teams. A celebration of life will be held August 12, from 2– 4 p.m. (program at 2:30) at Silverwood Park visitor center, 2500 County Rd E, St. Anthony, MN. Memorials preferred: Vince Shute Wildlife Sanctuary, P.O. Box 77, Orr, MN 55771 or the Edge Center for the Arts, 101 2nd Ave., Bigfork, MN 56628.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 14, 2019