Age 68, of Orono, MN and Tucson, AZ Passed away June 26, 2019, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his beloved family and dogs. Born in St. Paul, Minnesota. Son of Dr. Harry W. & Dorothy (Dokmo) Fogelberg, and brother to Kathy (Larry) Schwandt, Janet (Ross) Kimmerle and Wendy White. Paul graduated from Highland Park High School, the University of Minnesota, and Hamline Law School. He and his wife of 38 years, Melissa (Ormsbee) Fogelberg, raised three daughters in the Twin Cities. They officially became "snowbirds" in 2016, thrilled to spend the winter with good friends and sun in Tucson. Paul enjoyed traveling with Melissa to experience new places and cultures, spanning from local treasures like the Boundary Water Canoe Area to as far away as Indonesia, Chile, Scotland and beyond. Paul's favorite trip with Melissa was to Kenya just last year. From a young age, Paul was steadfast in his advocacy for causes in which he believed. Paul organized a series of "Dump the War" protests in the Twin Cities in opposition to the Vietnam War, which were attended by tens of thousands. In college, he lobbied to lower the voting age in Minnesota from 21 to 18 years old. He went on to start his own business, The Professional Education Group (PEG). During his 32 year tenure at PEG, Paul devoted his career to delivering quality continuing legal education. After being diagnosed with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibroses (IPF) in 2004, Paul dedicated 15 years of his life to finding a cure and offering support to others with the disease. He founded Pulmonary Fibrosis Advocates (PFA) and a local patient support group. Through his lobbying work with PFA, federal funding for PF research has increased nearly $200 million since 2010, supporting dozens of federal research grants. Paul found his greatest sense of accomplishment and joy in his family. In addition to his wife, Melissa, Paul is survived by their children, Emily (Greg) Anthony, Julia (Sam) Alton and Sara (Rob) Memmen and four grandchildren Amos Anthony, Elizabeth Memmen, Hobey and Carmela Alton, with another granddaughter Alton on the way. He took particular delight in hosting gatherings with extended family, including his nieces and nephews at his home, affectionately dubbed "Camp Orono." The family will host a celebration of Paul's Life at Wayzata Community Church (125 Wayzata Boulevard East) on Friday, July 12th. Visitation at 2:00pm and service at 3:00pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the University of Minnesota Foundation (by mail at PO Box 860266, Minneapolis, MN 55486-0266, or online at www.give.umn.edu). Please write Fogelberg Lung Research in the subject line so that donations can be directed to the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Fibroblast Phenotype Project. As Paul had a lifelong passion for social justice, please also consider the American Civil Liberties Union (https://action.aclu.org/give/now). Most importantly, we hope Paul has inspired you to continue to stand up for the things you believe in and, as he often advised, to "Make Good Choices."
Published in Pioneer Press on June 30, 2019