Passed away June 29, 2020 after a brief illness. He was preceded in death by his parents Omer and Marie (Brigham) Verret, brother Alexander, sister Jane Verret Roberts. He is survived by his wife Carolyn, siblings Sally Kalinoski of Shelburne, Vermont, Nancy Kneen of Belvidere, Vermont, Lucienne Miller of Madison, Tennessee, and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Paul was with the Wilder Foundation early in his career and was president of the Saint Paul Foundation for many years. After his retirement he continued his community service through membership on several Boards of Directors including the Minnesota Historical Society, Ramsey County Historical Society, Friends of the Saint Paul Public Library, and the United Hospital Foundation. Throughout that time he was advisor to the Katherine B. Andersen fund of the Saint Paul Foundation. Paul was an avid reader of biography, history and mystery; loved traveling in Europe and enjoyed learning a little of the languages of the countries he visited; gardened with enthusiasm; fed backyard birds (and squirrels); hiked and birdwatched along the Mississippi in his beloved Saint Paul. He will be greatly missed. A special thanks to all who cared for him at United Hospital. Private service will be held Thursday, July 9 at 10:30 AM. A live webcast of the service can be viewed on Paul's obituary page at www.bradshaw funeral.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Amherst Wilder Foundation, Minnesota Historical Society, Friends of the Saint Paul Public Library or the United Hospital Foundation. 651-767-9333