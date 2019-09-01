Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bradshaw Funeral Home - White Bear
4600 Greenhaven Drive
White Bear Lk, MN 55127
(651) 407-8300
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
South Shore Trinity Lutheran Church,
2480 South Shore Blvd,
White Bear Lake, MN
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
South Shore Trinity Lutheran Church,
2480 South Shore Blvd
White Bear Lake, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul VETTE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Albert VETTE


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul Albert VETTE Obituary
Age 69, of Hugo, MN Born 11-1-1949, died 8-25-2019 Paul fought a valiant 3 year battle with pancreatic cancer with the support of his Christian faith, his family, and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Irene Vette. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Jean Vette (Krob); children, John (Marisa) Vette and Cynthia (Scott) Swenson; brother Kevin (Kris) Vette grand children, William and Adeleigh Vette, Parker and Peyton Swenson; nieces and nephews, family and many friends. Paul was a graduate of Concordia University, Moorhead with a degree in Accounting. He retired after 35 years from the State of MN, Dept of Employment Services. He also spent many years in the MN National Guard. He enjoyed watching sports (especially the MN Twins). He also enjoyed watching his grandchildren experience life as seen through their eyes. A special thank you goes out to the incredible doctors and staff at Regions Hospital, St Paul; the Health Partners Hospice Team; and the caring staff at the Birchwood Care Center, Forest Lake. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Sept 14 at South Shore Trinity Lutheran Church, 2480 South Shore Blvd, White Bear Lake, MN at 11AM. Visitation 1 hour before the service. A private family interment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family will be forwarding memorials to Lutheran Bible Translators, 2nd Harvest Heartland, or donor's choice. 651-407-8300
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bradshaw Funeral Home - White Bear
Download Now