Age 53, of Cottage Grove Passed away peacefully November 28, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Preceded in death by grandparents, Tony and Helen Richert, James and Alice "Nina" Demo; and nephew, Stephan Cedarbloom. He will be sadly missed by wife, Judy; son, Leighton; parents, Loren and Cheryl; siblings, Cyndi (Jamie) Grenier, Christy (Brad) Koller, Jeffrey (Katrina) and Jason; many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Service Saturday, December 12, 2020, 11:00 A.M. at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE ECENTER, 2800 Curve Crest Boulevard, Stillwater. Attendance will be limited. Walk thru visitation from 10:00-11:00 A.M. The service will be livestreamed on Paul's obituary page at www.bradshawfuneral.com
. Interment Wildwood Cemetery, Pillager, MN. 651-439-5511