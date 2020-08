Age 61, of St. Paul Passed away unexpectedly on August 7, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Dorothy Behrend, and his life partner, Becky Nichols. He is survived by his siblings: Glory Behrend, Tom (Jan) Behrend, Tim (Lori) Behrend; two nieces and three nephews; his step-daughter Kacie (Travis) Siebert and many friends. A memorial service is to be determined at a later date.









