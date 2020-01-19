|
|
Age 61, of Lino Lakes Passed away on January 16, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Paul & Rose; and sister, Mary. Survived by wife, Eva; sons, Aaron, Alex and Jaden; sisters, Kathy and Terri (Cliff) O'Rourke. Funeral service 2 PM Thursday, January 23 at EAGLE BROOK CHURCH – BLAINE, 3603 95th Ave NE, Blaine. Visitation at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-LINO LAKES, 7050 Lake Dr. (Cty Hwy 23) from 4-8 PM Wednesday and at the church from 1-2 PM Thursday. Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery 11:45 AM Friday 1/24 (Meet at Assembly Area #3 at 11:30) AM). MUELLER-BIES 651-784-3390
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 19, 2020