March 7, 2019, age 72, of South St. Paul. He is preceded in death by son Lance. Survived by wife Yvonne; 4 children Cheryl (Donald), Scott (Randi), Samantha (Jason) and Steven; 5 grandchildren & 5 great-grandchildren; sister Marilyn Christianson and brother-in-law David Miller. Memorial Service 5:00 p.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019 at the KANDT & TETRICK FUNERAL HOME 140 8th Ave No. South St. Paul. Family will greet friends from 3:00p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Thursday. Memorials Preferred
Published in Pioneer Press from Mar. 10 to Mar. 13, 2019