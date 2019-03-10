Home

Kandt & Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services
140 8th Avenue North
South Saint Paul, MN 55075
651- 455-5352
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
3:00 PM
Kandt & Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services
140 8th Avenue North
South Saint Paul, MN 55075
Memorial service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
5:00 PM
Kandt & Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services
140 8th Avenue North
South Saint Paul, MN 55075
Paul C. JOHNSON Obituary
March 7, 2019, age 72, of South St. Paul. He is preceded in death by son Lance. Survived by wife Yvonne; 4 children Cheryl (Donald), Scott (Randi), Samantha (Jason) and Steven; 5 grandchildren & 5 great-grandchildren; sister Marilyn Christianson and brother-in-law David Miller. Memorial Service 5:00 p.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019 at the KANDT & TETRICK FUNERAL HOME 140 8th Ave No. South St. Paul. Family will greet friends from 3:00p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Thursday. Memorials Preferred
Published in Pioneer Press from Mar. 10 to Mar. 13, 2019
