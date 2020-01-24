|
Age 77, of Cottage Grove, MN Passed away January 21, 2020, from complications due to a fall. He passed quickly and peacefully and was surrounded by his closest loved ones. Paul was born to Fritz and Helen Runze in St. Paul, MN, on February 10, 1942. He grew up in the home his father built on St. Paul's east side. He graduated from Harding High School and remained friends with some of his buddies until the end. Although the world was his playground, Minnesota was always his home. Paul married his first wife, Annette Runze, in 1964, and built a family together for 20 years. After working as a draftsman at 3M for twelve years, he made the bold move of opening his own business and so Grove Coin and Investment was born in 1973 with a small office in a bank building. That business grew over the years and branched out in several directions and continues to be owned and operated by his son and daughter-in-law, Dan Runze and Karen Runze. Paul was "retired" but still came in one day a week...right up until last week. Perhaps the thing Paul is most widely known for is his generous heart. He was the guy you wanted in your corner when you had a problem. He gave in so many ways to so many people. His family, his friends, his business community, his international friends and organizations that he loved and supported. And with that came his intellect and talents that surpassed what any reasonable person should have. Paul renewed his love of photography later in life, and turned that hobby into an appreciation for the natural world that took him to all seven continents. Completely self-taught, Paul had an eye for the perfect picture and could find that incredible quality in anything he looked at, people, landscapes, but particularly animals. He and Paula, the great love of his life and co-explorer extraordinaire, traveled the world together extensively, but nowhere was he more passionate about than Africa. It spoke to him on so many levels, and his efforts in conservation, education, and community empowerment are some of the largest parts of his legacy. Paul is preceded in death by his parents, Fritz and Helen Runze; his first grandchild, Griffin Runze (21); and his only son-in-law, David Weinlick (48). Paul is survived by his wife of 26 years, Paula Runze; first wife, Annette Runze; children Daniel (Karen) Runze, Elizabeth (widowed) Weinlick, Andrew (Connie) Runze and Matt (Laura) Runze; eight grandchildren, Emily Weinlick (18), Charlie Weinlick (17), Lauren Runze (16), Brandon Runze (16), Zoey Weinlick (14), Zed Weinlick (10), Ada Daugherty (5) and Miranda Greene (27); great-grandchildren, Jack Whiteoak (4) and Laila Whiteoak (2); sister, Jean Beckman; and step-sons, Jeff Greene and Jason Greene. Wake will be held at O'Halloran and Murphy Funeral Home (8700 Valley Creek Road, Woodbury) Sunday, January 26th, from 2-6 pm. Visitation will be Monday, January 27th, at 10:00 a.m. followed by the celebration of life service at 11:00 am. Family and friends are welcome to attend lunch provided following the service. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please honor Paul with a memorial to International Gorilla Conservation Programme- www.igcp.org/support. "There are no strangers. Only friends we haven't met yet." 651-702-0301
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 24, 2020