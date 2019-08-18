|
|
Died peacefully on Friday, August 16, 2019, at Lyngblomsten Care Center. He was born on December 21, 1932 in Frost, MN, the 9th of 12 children. At age 7, he discovered his passion for radio, and after graduating from broadcasting school, he began his career in the radio and television industry. While working a temporary job at a radio station in Grand Forks, N.D., he met his future wife, Phyllis, on a blind date. They married in 1953 and made their home in Watertown, S.D. where Paul started his own radio station, KSDR. At the time he was the youngest person to build a radio station in the US. In 1963, Paul moved his family to the Twin Cities area, where he was employed by WPBC as an on-air broadcaster. Later he taught broadcasting, electronics and sales at Brown Institute. His whole life was about communication, and he utilized his resonant voice not only on radio, but also as a liturgist and in community theater. He was a man of warmth and humility and will be greatly missed by his family, his church community and many friends. Paul is survived by four children: Bradley Bernards (Laura) of Valentine, TX; Brenda Weltner (Tom) of Greenleaf, ID; Barbra Lauterbach (Jim) of Waukeshau, WI; and Brian Bernards (Kim) of Robbinsdale, MN; his sister, Ruth Robertson of Denver, CO; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by Phyllis, his wife of 64 years, and infant daughter, Beth. A celebration of Paul's life will be held on Tuesday, August 20, at 3PM; at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, Roseville. Supper to follow. Many thanks to Lauren, Denyse, Brielle, and Paul at Heritage Place for their kind service during the last few months. Also thanks to the compassionate and outstanding staff at Lyngblomsten and Alliant Hospice. Donations can be made out to Good Samaritan, Heritage Place.
Published in Pioneer Press from Aug. 18 to Aug. 20, 2019