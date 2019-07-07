|
Age 73, of Gardner, KS Was welcomed by Jesus into heaven on June 14, 2019. Preceded in death by his parents, Norman & Helen Hodge. Survived by his loving wife, Sandra (Olson); children Sara (Rick) Narvaez, Paul (Kari) & Karen (Wes) Wiley; five grandchildren; brothers Norman (MaryLou), Willard (Linda) and Roger (Jan). Visitation will be held on July 9, 4-7 pm, Celebration of life on July 10th, 11 am at Grace Church of the Nazarene in Inver Grove Heights.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 7, 2019