Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Grace Church of the Nazarene
Inver Grove Heights, MN
Paul D. HODGE Obituary
Age 73, of Gardner, KS Was welcomed by Jesus into heaven on June 14, 2019. Preceded in death by his parents, Norman & Helen Hodge. Survived by his loving wife, Sandra (Olson); children Sara (Rick) Narvaez, Paul (Kari) & Karen (Wes) Wiley; five grandchildren; brothers Norman (MaryLou), Willard (Linda) and Roger (Jan). Visitation will be held on July 9, 4-7 pm, Celebration of life on July 10th, 11 am at Grace Church of the Nazarene in Inver Grove Heights.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 7, 2019
