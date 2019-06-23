|
On Friday, June 14, 2019, Paul Douglas Holmberg, loving Son, Brother and Uncle passed away at the age of 66. Paul was born in 1953 and grew up in Duluth, MN. Paul moved to Northwest Indiana before returning to the Twin Cities area in 1983. Paul was preceded in death by his father, John R. Holmberg and brother, Scott Holmberg. He is survived by his loving mother, Martha, sisters Lisa (Mack) Fertig, Jane (Glenn) Schuster, and his loving nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 29 at 11:00am at North Oaks Golf Club. Visitation one hour prior to service. The family requests memorial gifts in memory of Paul Holmberg be designated to Diabetes Research at Mayo Clinic online at https://philanthropy.mayoclinic.org/ donatemc or by calling Mayo Clinic at 1-855-852-8129.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 23, 2019