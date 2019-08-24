|
Was born July 16, 1952 in Stillwater, MN. He passed away August 20, 2019 at the age of 67, at his home in Maple Grove, MN. Preceded in death by parents, Helen and Alden Josephson. Survived by loving wife, Jan; daughter, Andrea; son, David (Katrina); and granddaughter, Winter Lilliana. Also survived by siblings, Roger (Sharon), Jim (Julia), Steve (Susie), Phil (Jane), Wally (Gena) and Judy (Wayne); and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends. The family extends heartfelt gratitude to the dedicated caregivers who made it possible for Paul to enjoy living at home during the last eleven months of his life. Visitation at KOZLAK-RADULOVICH MAPLE GROVE CHAPEL 13745 Reimer Drive on Sunday, August 25 from 4-7PM. Funeral service at THE CHURCH OF THE OPEN DOOR, 9060 Zanzibar Lane N., Maple Grove, MN on Monday at 11AM with visitation one hour prior. Interment Maple Knoll Cemetery. Memorials preferred to the Church of the Open, ELIC, The Navigators or World Vision. www.kozlakradulovich.com "A Celebration of Life" 763-416-0016
Published in Pioneer Press from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2019