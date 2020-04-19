Paul E. GORDENIER
Beloved Dad, Grandpa, Great Grandpa Age 92 Passed away on April 14, 2020. He was born August 13, 1927 to William and Ethel (Blom) Gordenier. He graduated from Harding High School in 1944. After graduation, he served in the US Navy for 2 years. He then began his lifelong career at Great Northern/Burlington Northern Railroad. He met his wife, Cathy, of 50 years, at the railroad. In his free time, he loved to golf, bowl and hang out at the cabin fishing & playing cards. Paul is preceded in death by his wife, Catherine and daughter, Leslie. He is survived by his children Greg (Meg), Steve (Karen), Lisa, Paula (Doug) Miller and Lee; grandchildren Jeremiah (Kate) Hebert, Leah (Jack) Carroll, Sam, Nikki Miller and Jake Miller; great grandchildren Kason, Griffin, Quentin and Vivian. He will be missed by many. Paul was a loving and fun father, husband, grandfather and friend. There will be a family Interment at Fort Snelling, on his 93rd birthday: August 13, 2020. Following, we will be holding a Celebration of Life at one of his favorite places: Inverwood Golf Course, Inver Grove Hgts., MN; doing what he loved: golfing. A special thank you to the Doctors and Nurses at United Hospital for their loving care and support during his final days. Also, the family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude to Dr Anthony Ritchie & his Gramercy neighbors.

Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 19, 2020.
