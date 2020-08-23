1921-2020 Paul E. Skoglund, age 99 of Brooklyn Center, (formerly of Crystal), died August 20, 2020. Paul was born in Minneapolis on January 17, 1921 and lived a long, productive life of 99+ years. With an 8th grade education and a machinist's course completed at Minneapolis Vocational, Paul used his knowledge, personal initiative and a natural ability to work in the early years at farming and the remainder of his working career as a machinist. Married to his sweetheart Lorraine of over 59 years, they raised 4 sons in their long-time home in Crystal. Paul retired from Minnesota Rubber after 19 years and taught at Minneapolis Technical Institute part time for 17 years. Paul enjoyed the pastimes of hunting, fishing, woodworking and spending many weekends at their lake home on Lake Ida. In his retirement years, he took up painting, a hobby that occupied him to his last days. Paul was a charter member of Holy Nativity Lutheran Church in New Hope. He was also known by family and church friends for the making of hundreds of rosettes. He liked to tease and tell Ole and Lena jokes, and took great pride in his 7 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Paul was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Lorraine; sons, Duane and Myron; brother, Clifford and sister, Myrtle. Paul is survived by two sons, Darrell (Judy) of Bloomington and Richard (Bonnie) of Champlin; sister, Loretta Johnson of Clarissa; 7 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Memorials preferred to the Holy Nativity Lutheran Church (New Hope) Endowment Fund. A private family interment will take place at Glen Haven Memorial Cemetery in Crystal. www.Washburn-McReavy.com
