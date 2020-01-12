|
|
Age 94, recently of Birchwood MN and former long-term resident of Roseville MN. Died of natural causes on January 2nd. Paul was a beloved father, grandparent, outdoorsman, entrepreneur, and veteran. Paul graduated from Cretin High School class of 1943 and played various sports. He served in the US Army Air Corp on B17G bombers in WWII. After the war Paul attended the University of Minnesota, Minneapolis campus and started a career at American Hoist and Derick Co. in St. Paul. He worked at several local equipment distributors before starting Carlson Equipment Co. in Roseville, MN in 1957. Paul will be remembered for his twinkling blue eyes, his gift of friendship and lending a helping hand. He loved the West, pontoon rides on White Bear Lake, teaching his granddaughters to make jewelry, long blade ice skating, cribbage, dancing, hunting, fishing and he enjoyed life. Paul will be missed by many lifelong friends. He is survived by children Greg (Colleen) of St. Anthony, Mary Beth Starns (Larry) and Gary Carlson of St. Paul, Barb Anderson (Mark) of Wayzata, Jim (Pam Aikins) of Hamilton, MT, John (Linda) of Stacy, MN, Cathy of Taos, NM; 18 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; brother Dick (Marlene) and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by sister Rita Welch of Omaha, NE. Join his family for a Celebration of Paul's life at Cedarholm Golf Course in Roseville on January 26, 2020 from 12:00-3:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to Eagles Healing Nest (a veteran's support organization) or to Cretin-Derham Hall High School are preferred. Special thanks to the staff of Folkstone Wayzata and Cherrywood Minnetonka for caring for Paul the last few years.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 12, 2020