|
|
Age 79 Died on December 21, 2019 Paul is survived by his daughters, Molly (Brad Henry) and Meghan (Michael Rainey), grandchildren Theresa and David Henry, and Matthew and Marissa Rainey, sisters Kathleen Stead (Patrick), and Joan McCloskey, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Terence, and his sister Catherine. Paul was born August 13, 1940, in Dayton, OH. Throughout his life, his friends and family knew him as "Twoey" due to his "Jr." status. He moved to St. Paul as a small child and considered himself a proud St. Paulite. He attended Immaculate Heart of Mary, Cretin High School, and the University of Minnesota. He spent 30 years at City of St. Paul in the City Attorney's office before retiring in 1999 at age 59½ to the date. He always loved the people he worked with and maintained many friendships after retirement. During his retirement years, Twoey lunched with former work friends and took trips to Las Vegas to indulge in a "little" gambling. He remained a devoted fan of the Minnesota Vikings despite having his heart broken by them so many times. He loved "The Godfather" movies and never failed to answer a trivia question on the movies. His best-known trait was his sense of humor and he always had a funny story or witty comment to share in any situation. He had a kind heart and shared it by volunteering at the Hubbs Center in St. Paul tutoring English to immigrants. He especially loved his family, including his two daughters, grandchildren, parents, siblings and nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Lumen Christi Catholic Church, 2055 Bohland Ave, St. Paul at 1PM on Friday, December 27th with visitation one hour prior. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Special thanks to the staff at Galtier Health Center for many years of kindness and good care. Memorials may be made to the family to be given for the benefit of the residents at Galtier Health Center, most who have no means for clothing or personal items. At Twoey's request, no flowers please. He was allergic to the pollen!
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 25, 2019