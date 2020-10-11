October 5, 1959 - October 6, 2020 Paul learned his kindness from his father Joseph, mother Dorothy and his big sister Deb (Arntzen) - all now deceased. Survived by sons, Anthony and Jesse; brothers, Dave (Barb), Rick (Holly) and Joe (Claudia); admiring nieces and nephews, Matt, Heidi, Joe, Deidre, Tyler, David, Andrew, Emily, Katie, Annie and Megan; brother-in-law, Howie Arntzen; sister-in-law, Bonnie Jeske; and many friends. Paul loved riding his motorcycle, shooting pool and having a good time. He was one of a kind, one of the funniest and a man of selfless kindness. Memorial Visitation Friday (October 16, 2020) from 4 to 6 at Sandberg Funeral Home, 2593 7th Ave. E., North St. Paul. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the family. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com