Age 90, of Maplewood Passed away peacefully at his home on January 5, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Betty; sons Gary Hasse and John (Elisabeth) Hasse . Grandfather of Sage. Also survived by sisters-in-law Lois Ulrich and Nancy (Hugh) Sims and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Korean War Veteran. Memorial service 12 Noon Thursday January 30, 2020 at Ft Snelling Memorial Chapel, 1 Tower Ave, Minneapolis, MN. Family and friends may gather 1 hour prior to service at the church on Thursday. Interment at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials preferred in lieu of flowers. Arrangements by Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home 763-689-2244. www.carlsonlillemoen.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 19, 2020