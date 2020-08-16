1/1
Paul G. REBHOLZ
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 56, of Woodbury Husband, Dad, Servant of God Passed away August 12, 2020 after a courageous battle with brain cancer. Paul will remain in the hearts of his wife, Laura "Laurie"; sons, Joshua (Taylor) and Jacob; his mother, Ann; siblings, Vince (Patti), Nancy (Johnnie) Linto and Becky (Patrick) Guenther; several nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his father, Roger. Memorial Mass 11AM Friday, August 21st at Saint Ambrose Catholic Church, 4125 Woodbury Drive, Woodbury. Gathering of Family and Friends 5-8PM on both Wednesday, August 19th and Thursday, August 20th at O'Connell Family Funeral Home, 520 S. 11th St., Hudson, WI. Masks and appropriate social distancing are required. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Courage Kenny Foundation and Camp Kesem. Paul's family would like to thank his many caregivers, nurses, therapists and doctors at Courage Kenny Rehabilitation in Golden Valley and Stillwater, and Regions Hospital. Hudson, WI - (715)386-3725





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Memorial Gathering
05:00 - 08:00 PM
O'Connell Family Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
AUG
20
Memorial Gathering
05:00 - 08:00 PM
O'Connell Family Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
AUG
21
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
Saint Ambrose Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
O'Connell Family Funeral Homes
520 11th Street South
Hudson, WI 54016-2149
(715) 386-3725
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved