Age 56, of Woodbury Husband, Dad, Servant of God Passed away August 12, 2020 after a courageous battle with brain cancer. Paul will remain in the hearts of his wife, Laura "Laurie"; sons, Joshua (Taylor) and Jacob; his mother, Ann; siblings, Vince (Patti), Nancy (Johnnie) Linto and Becky (Patrick) Guenther; several nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his father, Roger. Memorial Mass 11AM Friday, August 21st at Saint Ambrose Catholic Church, 4125 Woodbury Drive, Woodbury. Gathering of Family and Friends 5-8PM on both Wednesday, August 19th and Thursday, August 20th at O'Connell Family Funeral Home, 520 S. 11th St., Hudson, WI. Masks and appropriate social distancing are required. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Courage Kenny Foundation and Camp Kesem. Paul's family would like to thank his many caregivers, nurses, therapists and doctors at Courage Kenny Rehabilitation in Golden Valley and Stillwater, and Regions Hospital. Hudson, WI - (715)386-3725